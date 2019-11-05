Home States Telangana

Dengue cases among pregnant women alarmingly high in Telangana

While most govt hospitals refuse to divulge data, pvt facilities confirm that each of them dealt with 6-7 cases of complicated deliveries due to dengue.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

dengue

 Close to 9,000 dengue cases have been reported this year in the State and cases of pregnant women diagnosed with the vector-borne diseases have been alarmingly high.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to 9,000 dengue cases have been reported this year in the State and cases of pregnant women diagnosed with the vector-borne diseases have been alarmingly high. While most government maternity hospitals refused to divulge the data, doctors from corporate hospitals confirmed that each hospital dealt with close to 6-7 cases of pregnant women encountering complicated deliveries due to dengue. 

Ranging from still births to spontaneous abortions, experts say that dengue congenitally affects the new-born as well, making it difficult to save the lives of both the mother and the baby. 
Speaking to Express, a senior gynaecologist from the Gandhi Hospital, choosing to stay anonymous, said, “The number of pregnant women with dengue has been prevalent this year. We have had cases wherein the mother has come to hospital affected by dengue and chikungunya simultaneously. We have also, unfortunately, lost a life of a to-be mother to dengue with a combination of encephalitis.”  However, the State government has not released any formal statement on the number of dengue casualties, and maintains no deaths have occurred. 

Dr  Sahithya, a consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospital, said, “We have treated close to five pregnant women with dengue. Pregnant women are likely to be more affected as they are already immuno-compromised. A C-section is normally a strict no-no for a woman diagnosed with dengue as her platelet count is already low and she cannot afford the blood loss,”  she said.
She further said, “By the time the woman is in her last weeks of gestation, and she contracts dengue, there is a high possibility that the foetus will contract the infection as the anti-bodies from the mother’s body start passing into the child.” 

However, no concrete literature is available to provide proof with regard to this phenomena, says Dr  Ravi Varma, HoD of Pediatric Department at Niloufer Hospital.  “We have treated babies and infants who have tested dengue positive. The baby could have contracted the disease from the mother, however we cannot rule out the possibility of actual mosquito bites triggering the infection,”  he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital dengue
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp