Former TDP leader Motkupalli joins BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TDP leader and senior politician Motkupalli Narasimhulu formally joined the BJP in the presence of party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and BJP State unit chief K Laxman were present on the occasion.

Narasimulu, who was with the TDP since its inception in March 1982, was expelled from the yellow party last year for making allegations against the party leadership. Narsimhulu, who served as a minister in the united Andhra Pradesh, represented Alair constituency between 1983 and 2004 in AP Assembly. Narasimhulu was elected as an MLA from Tungaturti constituency in 2009.

He was also a member of TDP politburo. Differences between Narasimhulu and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu started after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The rift between the two leaders came out in the open when he publicly criticised Naidu during the 2019 general elections.

The BJP leadership thinks that Narasimhulu’s induction into the saffron party will help in strengthening its base in Telangana.