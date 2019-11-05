Home States Telangana

Godbole is right, it was Rajiv who opened the gates of Babri Masjid: Asaduddin Owaisi

The double injustice here is not only to Gulab Khan but also to the victims of Rampur attack.”

Published: 05th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While supporting former Union Home Secretary Madhav Godbole’s statements, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that it was late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who ‘opened the locks of Babri Masjid’. 

Owaisi, while addressing a press conference said, “There is truth in what Madhav Godbole has said. He said correctly that the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi got the locks of the Babri Masjid opened. It is a historical fact. It is also a historical fact that the matter of opening the locks had nothing to do with the Shah Bano case.” 

Earlier, Godbole had said that there could have been a solution to the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute much sooner, if Rajiv Gandhi had acted. Godbole alleged that Gandhi was not interested in the matter and took the decision to open the locks of Babri Masjid. 

Owaisi also pointed out that it was under former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s regime that the disputed structure was demolished. “Congress was equally a partner in this fault,” he said. 
Meanwhile, in a tweet late on Sunday, Owaisi said that the members of the minority community are experiencing “systemic discrimination” in the criminal justice. 

Owaisi, who was reacting to the acquittal of one of the accused in the 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack case by a court in Uttar Pradesh, said, “Muslims are incarcerated in terror cases only to be acquitted after decades. We experience systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in 
power. The double injustice here is not only to Gulab Khan but also to the victims of Rampur attack.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Rajiv Gandhi Babri Masjid
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp