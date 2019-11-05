Home States Telangana

Groundwater levels rise as Telangana gets excess rains

AS Telangana received surplus rains in October, the groundwater levels in the State improved on an average by 6.6 metres as compared to the pre-monsoon levels in May.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:15 AM

heavy rains

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS Telangana received surplus rains in October, the groundwater levels in the State improved on an average by 6.6 metres as compared to the pre-monsoon levels in May. When compared to the level in the corresponding month last year, a rise of 2.4 metres has been recorded. Hyderabad recorded a rise of 6.46 metres as compared to the pre-monsoon levels. 

According to the report released on Monday by the groundwater department, the average groundwater level of the State in October was 7.92 metres below ground level (mbgl) as compared to 14.56 mbgl in May this year and 10.35 mbgl in October last year. 

Among all districts, Sircilla recorded the highest improvement in groundwater levels -- of 11.42 metres -- as compared to the pre-monsoon level. Medak recorded the steepest groundwater level of all districts at 18.3 metres. But even here, an improvement of 8.1 metres was recorded. 

The rise in groundwater levels can be attributed to the surplus rains in October in the State. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in October, the State received 73 per cent excess rainfall. It received 160.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.7 mm.

TAGS
rains groundwater levels
