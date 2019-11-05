‘People trust KCR’s government, would support TRS in civic polls too’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the people would give proper reply to the bad propaganda of the Opposition leaders against the government as they did in the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection.

“People rejected the false allegations and incoherent arguments of the Opposition parties. This is clearly proved in the recent Huzurnagar bypoll. All the good works of the government protected the party candidate in Huzurnagar bypoll,” Rama Rao said during a meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

The TRS working president held the meeting with the party leaders and members who worked for the victory of the TRS candidate in the recent Huzurnagar bypoll.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Huzurnagar bypoll exposed the Opposition. “People believed in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and voted for the party candidate,” he said.

The voters in Huzurnagar proved that the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls was just “fluke”. “The BJP candidate finished behind an Independent, who was allotted a poll symbol that looked similar to TRS’ car symbol.

People also rejected the Congress and they rejected its candidate in the Assembly segment, which was represented by none other than TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy,” Rama Rao said. “The TRS victory in Huzurnagar is like a tonic that infused a new joy into the party.”

Exuding confidence that the TRS would also register similar victories in the ensuing municipal polls, he said that the Huzurnagar voters reposed their faith in the leadership of KCR. “KCR always said that people will definitely support the government, which did good for the people. The bypoll result proved he was right,” Rama Rao said.

MLAs’ responsibility

Taking inspiration from the bypoll victory, the party cadre should work hard for the victory of the party candidates in the municipal elections.

“MLAs of the respective civic bodies should take the responsibility and ensure that the TRS bags majority of municipalities,” Rao said.

Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod were present at the meeting. The Ministers, meanwhile, lauded the efforts of party in-charge for Huzurnagar Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for victory in Huzurnagar.