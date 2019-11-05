Home States Telangana

RTC panel willing to set aside some demands  

That’s why I have decided to rejoin duties.”

Published: 05th November 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD, KARIMNAGAR: In a significant development, RTC JAC, which had been firm on holding discussion on all the 26 demands put forward by it,  had slightly mellowed down and is now ready to consider  the request of the government to set aside few demands once talks resumes. 
However, the JAC leaders did not comment on whether they were ready to give up their main  demand of merging the corporation with the government. The chief minister had issued fresh deadline to workers to join their duties by November 5.

Speaking to the media, convenor Aswadhama Reddy and co-convenors Thomas Reddy and Raji Reddy, stated that once the government resume the talks they would consider the request to withdraw few demands which are not so important in the current circumstances. 
“We are ready to set aside few demands for time being. Our humble request to the CM is to invite us for the talks and resolve the issue,” Reddy stated. “We are waiting for a call from home minister Amit Shah. When we get confirmation, we will fly to Delhi to meet him.”

Meanwhile, a day after an RTC employee from erstwhile Karimnagar called on his depot manager to rejoin duty, three more have decided to discontinue the strike and return to duty. 
It may be noted that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on Saturday, issued an ultimatum to the protesting RTC workers to return to duty before midnight, November 5, or lose their jobs.
Speaking to TNIE, Khadar, one of the employees said “Since my family is suffering from a severe financial crisis, I can no longer afford to continue with the strike.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp