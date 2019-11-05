VH wants CJ to summon KCR over RTC strike issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that judiciary should intervene in the RTC issue as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ‘not listening to anyone’, veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao urged Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to summon the chief minister to court and direct him to resolve the matter amicably.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Hanumanth Rao stated that since the chief minister is not following the directions of the court, it is high time that chief justice summons him and asks him to resolve the matter at the earliest.

“KCR is not listening to anyone. Judiciary is the only body which could discipline him. Hence, the chief justice should immediately summon him and give ultimatum to resolve the issue,” Hanumanth Rao said.

Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the senior Congress leader alleged that the Central government is ordering Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax raids against the Opposition leaders, but its is not concerned about RTC workers, who are on strike for the last 30 days. “Why Amit Shah is not taking action against KCR who is playing with the lives of RTC workers?” he queried.

Finding fault with AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi for appealing the striking RTC workers to resume work, Hanumanth Rao stated that by doing so he had exposed himself, indicating that he is against the RTC workers. “Though the RTC workers are on strike for last one month, Owaisi never spoke about the issue nor visited the families of workers who died. Now he is asking them to join duty,” he alleged.

“Your action would cause pain to soul of your father Salauddin Owaisi, who stood for people’s rights,” he added.