Boy crushed to death under school bus in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a tragic incident the carelessness of a school bus driver claimed the life of a five-year-old in Nalgonda on Tuesday. The deceased boy came under the wheels of a bus and was crushed to death, immediately after, in the Devaroni Thanda of Kondamallepally mandal in Nalgonda district early on Tuesday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Islavath Akhil, 5, a resident of Devaroni Thanda in the district. He was a student of Class I, in a private school of the Kondamallepally mandal. According to police, on Tuesday morning, when Akhil was boarding the schoolbus, before he could sit on his seat, the driver accelerated the bus too quickly.

The five-year-old lost his balance, fell off the bus and came under its wheels. He suffered severe injuries to his head and torso. The child is said to have been killed on the spot, following the incident. The school bus driver, meanwhile, escaped from the spot fearing arrest.