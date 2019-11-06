Home States Telangana

Congress for new TPCC chief, but change unlikely before civic polls

Congress party high command has reportedly decided to appoint a new chief for its Telangana unit.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gestures during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gestures during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the growing demand to replace N Uttam Kumar Reddy as the TPCC president, especially after the grand old party’s disastrous performance in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party high command has reportedly decided to appoint a new chief for its Telangana unit. However, the leadership change is not likely to take place till the upcoming municipal polls are over.  

Though Uttam, who completed four years in the post, had offered to vacate it soon after the 2018 Assembly polls, the party high command asked him to continue for some time. But after the humiliating defeat in the recent Huzurnagar bypoll, some party leaders and loyalists have once again started demanding his removal.

Many senior and popular leaders, including Malkagiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao and AICC secretary A  Sampath Kumar, are reportedly aspiring for the coveted PCC top post. 

The issue came up for discussion during Azad’s visit to Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.  Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reportedly raised the issue, saying that since municipal polls are approaching, there is a need for the party to have a new leadership which could infuse fresh energy into the cadre. 

‘Change is always good’
Azad reportedly listened to the suggestions of all the leaders, including the aspirants for the post, and assured that he will take up the matter to the party’s leadership. It is learnt that Azad too agreed that there is a need to change leadership in the State to give new direction to the party. ‘Change is always good’, he told the leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TPCC chief TPCC president civic polls
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp