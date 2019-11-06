Hanumanth Rao, Shabbir in verbal dual over support to Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday when former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao and former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir abused each other on the issue of extending support to Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy for the top post of TPCC.

The incident occurred when the leaders were gathering at the TPCC chief’s chamber for a meeting with Gulam Nabi Azad and AICC secretary and Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia. Hanumanth Rao, who was entering the chamber along with Shabbir, reportedly questioned Shabbir why he is lobbying for Revanth Reddy, leading to a heated exchange between the two and subsequently they hurled abuses at each other.

It all started with Rao, who is also in the race for the PCC post, asking Shabbir why he is lobbying for Revanth who is new to the party. According to sources, Hanumanth Rao and many senior leaders of the State are against Revanth Reddy being made TPCC chief.