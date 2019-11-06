Residents call for cleaning drive in Secunderabad Cantt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cue from GHMC’s ongoing special drive Recyclothon -- to collect scrap and other disposable materials from citizens -- the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment area asked SCB officials to undertake similar drives for better waste management. Calling Recyclothon an inspiring step, the SCB officials claim that they are monitoring the results of GHMC’s drive to emulate the same under its limits.

“Waste menace is rising concern in SCB area. The roads do not get cleaned regularly, and as a result, people end up disposing their waste on the roadside. We are in dire need of sure drives, which will curb not just plastic pollution, but also help in waste management,” said a resident of ward 4, Shravan Kumar.

Another resident Malcolm Wolfe said that while the GHMC’s step was aimed in the right direction, the drive should not be limited to just 10 days. Speaking about SCB’s alleged lackadaisical approach, he said, “The residents of Secunderabad Cantonment need such drives, however, SCB officials are not taking the initiative. They should take a cue from the GHMC.”

The GHMC drive that began on November 3 collected more than 42.6 metric tonnes of scrap in two days. On November 5, the total collection from the six zones was 32.007 metric tonnes.