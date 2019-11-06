Sreenivas Reddy elected as Indian Journalists Union president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Sreenivas Reddy, the editor of the Telugu daily, Prajapaksham, has been elected as the president of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), the largest organisation of the working journalists in the country.

The executive committee, which met on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of Amar Devulapalli, who was appointed as the National Media Adviser to the Andhra Pradesh government and appointed a new president and general secretary. He was one of the founders of the IJU. Sreenivas Reddy started as a reporter in the daily, Visalandhra, and rose to the level of the editor.