ACB now probes collusion between Insurance Medicine Services and other pharma firms

The Investigation Officer (IO) has filed a petition before the ACB court seeking police custody of arrested officers for further questioning.

Raids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), key investigating agency in the Rs 11.5-crore worth of Insurance Medicine Services (IMS) scam, have intensified probe into possible collusion between pharmacy staff of IMS and managements of other pharma firms. After the ACB officials arrested M Radhika, pharmacist Grade II at Shamshabad ESI Dispensary for her role in accepting medicines and referring the same to her higher officials for releasing funds, the agency is suspecting the involvement of other ESI pharmacists as well. ACB has identified four pharma companies that provided medicines and took payments from IMS, and is in the process of identifying other pharma companies. 

ACB seeks police custody of accused
The Investigation Officer (IO) has filed a petition before the ACB court seeking police custody of arrested officers for further questioning. The court asked the accused to file a counter to further arguments. During the questioning, the ACB officials are looking at verifying the information collected from different sources, including the documents seized from the accused officers, at the time of their arrest. Further, the ACB also wants police custody of Omni Med management and staff regarding the procedure of obtaining the said contracts to provide medicine indents to the IMS. 

IMS Senior Assistant held
Meanwhile, the ACB officials have arrested the senior assistant of ESI hospital in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district, Mudimela Surendranath Babu, and produced him before the court. The accused assistant of ESI hospital had reportedly called the In-Charge medical officer of Patancheru and insisted that he sign the indent related to purchasing of the medicine for use in a medical camp which was never held. 
 

