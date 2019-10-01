CPI should back Congress to protect democracy: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid reports that the CPI was reportedly in favour of supporting the ruling TRS in the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday advised the CPI

leaders not to trust the TRS leadership, but instead, support Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy.

Addressing a live programme on Facebook on Monday, Uttam stated that supporting the CPI would be a grave mistake as the pink party leadership cannot be trusted. “The CPI should support Congress to protect democracy in Telangana,” he said. He also appealed to the TDP and the CPM to withdraw from contesting in favour of Congress and to ensure the defeat of the pink party’s candidate. Accusing the TRS of misusing the official machinery to win the Huzurnagar bypoll, the PCC chief alleged that several ministers, ruling party MLAs, MLCs and MPs were campaigning in the constituency and misusing official resources.

He said that the Congress workers are being harassed using police force and they are being implicated in false cases. “The TRS has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the entire constituency,” he alleged. Meanwhile, senior leader M Shashidhar Reddy also alleged that the TRS is misusing the official machinery to win the Huzurnagar bypoll. “Our appeal to the people of Huzurnagar is that they should vote in favour of Congress,” he said.

Revanth’s absence raises eyebrows

The absence of firebrand Congress leader and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy when Padmavathi Reddy filed her nomination papers for the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll has raised many eyebrows. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy too was absent. Denying rumours that he was not invited, Revanth said: “I was in Delhi for a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence. That’s why I could not attend the event”