‘Hand over SCCL to Central government’, says Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked the Telangana government to hand over the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to the Central government. He further alleged that the State-run mining company’s recent plunge into severe debts, leading to a financial crisis, was a direct result of the government’s negligence.

Reddy was participating in an SCCL workers’ protection of rights meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the former president of Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TGBKS), Kengerla Mallaiah, along with workers of 11 divisions, officially joined the RSS-affiliated union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), in his presence.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy questioned why the State government was not filling all the dependent jobs at SCCL. “SCCL is in a financial crisis and hence is no longer in a position to give salaries,” he alleged. Noting that the State government was a 51 per cent share holder in the mining corporation, Reddy also demanded a clarification from the government in the matter. “The State government has failed to fulfil the promises it made to workers of SCCL,” he alleged.