It’s important to criticise RSS, says AIMIM chief

 A day after an RSS functionary claimed that the organisation and India have become ‘synonymous’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the statement saying that the right wing organisation’s ideology

Published: 01st October 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:16 AM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after an RSS functionary claimed that the organisation and India have become ‘synonymous’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the statement saying that the right-wing organisation’s ideology was different to that of the Constitution. 

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, “I do not agree with the statement that the RSS and India are one. In India, the Constitution does not say that there should be only one religion. It agrees to all religions. However, RSS has its own ideology.” He continued, “It is important to criticise the RSS. It was criticised by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and was also banned by him.”  

On Sunday, RSS ideologue Krishna Gopal Sharma while taking a sarcastic jibe at Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, ‘thanked’ him for ‘popularising’ India and RSS as a ‘synonymous identity’. Meanwhile, Owaisi also slammed the Central government for commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life sentence. 

