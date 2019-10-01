T-Hub teams up with United Technologies Corporation to invite innovation challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub and United Technologies Corp. (UTC), an aerospace and building manufacturer, on Monday announced the launch of the UTC Innovation Challenge. The challenge invites startups working on computer vision technology and predictive analytics to develop new products and services specifically for the aerospace industry.

“The aerospace sector has traditionally depended on labour-intensive inspection. Through this challenge, we are looking at accelerating the best solutions that reduce inspection time and quality,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub.