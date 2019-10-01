Home States Telangana

Telangana Bankers Committee blame lack of loan waivers for poor agricultural investments

The concerns were raised in the quarterly meeting of State Level Bankers Committee

Published: 01st October 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture loan (Representation Image |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The quarterly meeting of State Level Bankers Committee on Monday saw the bankers raising concerns over the poor agricultural investments in the State. They claimed that this was primarily due to non-implementation of the promised agricultural loan waiver scheme by the Telangana government. 

The most prominent among the issues raised was that of poor disbursal of short term loans in the State during the Kharif season. According to the numbers presented in the meeting, till the quarter ending in June, only Rs 7,345.50 crore of the target of Rs 29,244 crore was disbursed as crop loans in the State, which amounts to around 25 per cent of the set target.  

During the meeting it was also mentioned that the non-performing assets stood at 5.39 per cent, amounting to Rs 3,769 crore while the overdues amounted to Rs 12,345 crore in various agricultural investments, including short-term crop production loans and term loans. 

They also pointed out that the State released only Rs 256 crore of the Rs 800 crore disbursed by banks in Telangana, as part of the interest-free crop loan schemes of the government—Vaddileni runalu and Pavala vaddi. The blame for the poor performance of finances in the agriculture sector was put on lack of loan waivers by the State government, resulting in farmers waiting for their old loans to be waived, and failing to come forward for new loans.

Customer outreach 
As per directions from the Central government, all public sector banks in the State will be conducting customer outreach initiatives from October 3 to 7. The State-wide outreach will provide information about credit through retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal consumer loans. In Hyderabad, it will be on October 4 and in Rangareddy and Medchal districts on October 5 and 7 respectively

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Level Bankers Committee Telangana government agricultural loan waiver scheme Vaddileni runalu
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp