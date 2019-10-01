Home States Telangana

Telangana government notifies High Court: Registration cancelled for Venkateshwara Kidney Centre in Karimnagar

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel told the court about cancellation of hospital registration and seizure of fourth floor which was constructed as against the approved plan.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday informed the High Court that the authorities concerned have cancelled the hospital registration of Venkateshwara Kidney Centre in Karimnagar and also seized the building as the centre has flouted various norms and rules which were in vogue. 

The kidney centre has failed to obtain the relevant NOC and also failed to rectify setbacks pointed out earlier. The government counsel made this submission before a division bench of the court dealing with an appeal filed by CLN Rao complaining against the construction of a multi-storied building in violation of approved plan in Karimnagar. When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel told the court about the cancellation of hospital registration and seizure of the fourth floor which was constructed as against the approved plan.

