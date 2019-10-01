Telangana government notifies High Court: Registration cancelled for Venkateshwara Kidney Centre in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday informed the High Court that the authorities concerned have cancelled the hospital registration of Venkateshwara Kidney Centre in Karimnagar and also seized the building as the centre has flouted various norms and rules which were in vogue.

The kidney centre has failed to obtain the relevant NOC and also failed to rectify setbacks pointed out earlier. The government counsel made this submission before a division bench of the court dealing with an appeal filed by CLN Rao complaining against the construction of a multi-storied building in violation of approved plan in Karimnagar. When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel told the court about the cancellation of hospital registration and seizure of the fourth floor which was constructed as against the approved plan.