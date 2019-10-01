Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court issues notice to Telangana government on PIL against land to Sarada Peetham

The government has not even given any reason as to why such a valuable land was allotted to a private person at just `1 per acre and the State has no control on such veda patashala, he argued.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and others concerned for filing counter affidavit in a PIL filed challenging the State government’s  decision in allotting two acres at Kokapet in Rangareddy district at a nominal rate of Rs  1 per acre to Sri Sarada Peetham of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.  The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Ch Veera Chary, a social activist from Secunderabad, with a plea to declare the government’s decision as illegal.

Senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the decision taken by the State government to allot land at a nominal price to Sarada Peetham in the name of ‘veda patashala’ was against the State’s interests. In fact, Sarada Peetham has landed properties worth crores of rupees both in India and abroad. The said land price fixed by the government was very nominal as against the registration value of about Rs 12 crore per acre.

The government has not even given any reason as to why such a valuable land was allotted to a private person at just `1 per acre and the State has no control on such veda patashala, he argued. After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to all the respondents who included the special chief secretary to revenue, managing director of HMDA, Rangareddy district collector and G Kameswara Sarma, Dharmadhikari of Sri Sarada Peetham to respond and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government counter affidavit Kokapet in Rangareddy district Sri Sarada Peetham veda patashala Sarada Peetham
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp