Telangana Model School teachers go on hunger strike in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to have their long-pending demands, including transfers and service rules, implemented at the earliest, hundreds of Model School teachers staged a relay hunger strike on Monday at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. “Model schools have been functioning for the last six years but we have no facilities,” said Kranti Kumar, vice president, Telangana Model School Teachers Association. “Model Schools are located in remote rural areas and teachers are not even provided with transportation facilities. It is a major security issue for women teachers,” said K Suresh, a teacher.