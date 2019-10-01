Warangal’s cultural centre continues to get short shrift

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Back in 2014, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the ‘Kaloji Kalakshetram’, a multi-purpose cultural centre, in Pochamma Maidan area of Hanamkonda. It was announced that within a year or so. Five years later, the construction of the building has been abandoned halfway through. The Kalakshetram, proposed for construction in memory of Telangana’s Praja Kavi (People’s Poet) Kaloji Narayana Rao, was supposed to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

But now, the State government is not releasing funds towards the project anymore, leading to the construction process being shelved. According to a senior TSTCD officer, “The State government has released only `10 crore, and the remaining funds have been stalled.” The abandoned facility is now being used for driving classes and Auto-Rickshaw Drivers’ Union meetings.

Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy alleged that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has mastered the art of laying foundation stones for developmental works and forgetting them. “They should apologise to the people of Warangal for not fulfilling their promises,” said Reddy.