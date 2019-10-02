Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah over NRC remarks

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “According to the HM, the only people who must fear the NRC are Muslims.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah who on Friday had assured that Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees will not be forced to leave India.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “According to the HM, the only people who must fear the NRC are Muslims. @AmitShah I know you’re allergic to it but read the Constitution, FOR ONCE. Religion cannot be the basis of citizenship, it’s unconstitutional & illegal.”

Owaisi’s jibe came in response to Shah’s rally in Kolkata where he had said, “I want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist & Christian refugees that you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don’t believe the rumours. We will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship.”

AIMIM chief, in a series of tweets, took a dig at Shah for being allergic to Muslims and asked him to read the Constitution of India. “Religion-based citizenship is illegal”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Union Home Minister Amit Shah Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp