Asaduddin Owaisi slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah over NRC remarks

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah who on Friday had assured that Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees will not be forced to leave India.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “According to the HM, the only people who must fear the NRC are Muslims. @AmitShah I know you’re allergic to it but read the Constitution, FOR ONCE. Religion cannot be the basis of citizenship, it’s unconstitutional & illegal.”

Owaisi’s jibe came in response to Shah’s rally in Kolkata where he had said, “I want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist & Christian refugees that you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don’t believe the rumours. We will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship.”

AIMIM chief, in a series of tweets, took a dig at Shah for being allergic to Muslims and asked him to read the Constitution of India. “Religion-based citizenship is illegal”, he said.