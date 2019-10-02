CM KCR wants regatta competitions on River Godavari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked Tourism and Sports Minister T Srinivas Goud to make arrangements to conduct regatta competitions on River Godavari at Godavarikhani on similar lines to the ones conducted at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad. While congratulating MLA Korukanti Chander for organising a boat competition -- “Telangana Mastyaveera KCR Cup”, Rao said the Telangana which once saw people plunging into the river for collecting coins is now turning into a venue for sailing and regatta competitions.

Stating that MLA Chander’s initiative in organising a boat competition on Godavari river should be appreciated, the CM said: “The Godavari river would be alive 41 km long from Sundilla barrage to Yellampally barrage under the Kaleshwaram project. When water is not flowing to its brim, water sports can be organised. The tourism and sports sectors should be developed by utilising the conditions that are ideal for such developments.”

“Every year, sailing and regatta competitions take place at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad. Similar water sports events should also be organised at Godavarikhani with association with the Sailing Club,” the chief minister instructed the tourism minister.