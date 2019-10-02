Home States Telangana

Gandhian path helped achieve separate Telangana: CM KCR

The CM said that the non-violent Telangana movement had increased the faith of people in democracy.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao releases the second edition of ‘Jwalitha Deeksha’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that it was with the inspiration drawn from Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and satyagraha that the separate Telangana statehood movement’s goal was achieved.  Rao said that during his fast unto death from November 29 to December 9 in 2009, “the tolerance and non-violence path demonstrated by people of the region has become a guiding spirit to the country”.

The chief minister released the second edition of “Jwalitha Deeksha”, which has KCR’s fast unto death in the backdrop, written by CM’s PRO Gatika Vijay Kumar, at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, marking 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Vijay Kumar had penned the book seven years ago. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar Rao said that Vijay Kumar had portrayed the emotionally surcharged situation that was prevalent in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad when he (KCR) undertook the fast unto death in 2009.

“Vijay Kumar also wrote about my inner feelings when I was on fast as if he had watched my inner turmoil,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao congratulated J Gowri Shankar for taking the responsibility of publishing the second edition of “Jwalitha Deeksha”.

‘People’s faith in democracy increased’
The CM said that the non-violent Telangana movement had increased the faith of people in democracy. He also released two books, “Telanganalo Gandhi” and “Gandhi in Telangana” written by Prof Adapa Satyanarayana

