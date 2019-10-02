IMS scam: ACB initiates probe on involvement of private persons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, investigating the irregularities taken place in the Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) department in purchasing medicine indents by diverting government funds illegally, have found that fake bills were generated under the names of private persons, including a V6 TV channel reporter and a pharmaceutical staff, with the assistance of IMS officials.

Days after the agency registered cases and arrested eight persons, including IMS officers and pharma company staff, the ACB officials are now focusing on the involvement of private persons including V6 channel reporter Narender Reddy and others. The ACB officials have found that the irregularities took place in rural ESI dispensaries and were carried out by creating fake bills and false invoices of medicine indents to divert government funds to the pockets of private persons.

The investigation agency suspect that the IMS officials issued bills to release the funds to private persons by accepting huge commission in the form of cash and other items. The incident came to light after the arrest of senior assistant Surendranath Babu who brought pressure on a woman doctor to create fake bills under the aegis of special camps.

The investigation officer (IO), who obtained leads in the case, have kept close vigil to verify the details of private persons who are believed to have been involved in the scam.

Accused persons file bail plea

The seven accused persons including IMS director Devika Rani and other woman officers Padma and Vanasanth Indira have filed bail plea in the court. The accused persons were arrested by the ACB in connection with the medicine fraud in IMS. However, ACB officials, who want accused persons in custody, would deny bail plea stating that accused may indulge in tampering evidences.