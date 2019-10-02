Home States Telangana

IMS scam: ACB initiates probe on involvement of private persons

The investigation officer (IO), who obtained leads in the case, have kept close vigil to verify the details of private persons who are believed to have been involved in the scam.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, investigating the irregularities taken place in the Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) department in purchasing medicine indents by diverting government funds illegally, have found that fake bills were generated under the names of private persons, including a V6 TV channel reporter and a pharmaceutical staff, with the assistance of IMS officials.

Days after the agency registered cases and arrested eight persons, including IMS officers and pharma company staff, the ACB officials are now focusing on the involvement of private persons including V6 channel reporter Narender Reddy and others. The ACB officials have found that the irregularities took place in rural ESI dispensaries and were carried out by creating fake bills and false invoices of medicine indents to divert government funds to the pockets of private persons.

The investigation agency suspect that the IMS officials issued bills to release the funds to private persons by accepting huge commission in the form of cash and other items. The incident came to light after the arrest of senior assistant Surendranath Babu who brought pressure on a woman doctor to create fake bills under the aegis of special camps.

The investigation officer (IO), who obtained leads in the case, have kept close vigil to verify the details of private persons who are believed to have been involved in the scam.

Accused persons file bail plea
The seven accused persons including IMS director Devika Rani and other woman officers Padma and Vanasanth Indira have filed bail plea in the court. The accused persons were arrested by the ACB in connection with the medicine fraud in IMS. However, ACB officials, who want accused persons in custody, would deny bail plea stating that accused may indulge in tampering evidences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau IMS officials ACB officials Insurance Medicine Service
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp