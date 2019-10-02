Home States Telangana

More women cadets at Dundigal Air Force Academy

From flight training to learning how to use fire guns, these cadets go through vigorous training to finally become Air Force officers.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

AIRFORCE_09

Dundigal Air Force Academy (File Photo |EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite hailing from different academic, career, and economic backgrounds, around 290 candidates of the prestigious Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal chose to leave it all behind for their fervour to serve the nation. A visit to the academy lets all sneak peek into the lives of these cadets.

From flight training to learning how to use fire guns, these cadets go through vigorous training to finally become Air Force officers. Speaking to Express, Chief operational group caption MK Mishara said: “We transform civilian boys and girls into capable and confident leaders. While providing a conducive environment we train cadets for both outdoor and indoor activities.”

Talking about the rise in the number of women candidates, Saloni, a stage II cadet told Express: “Even though the ratio of male to female cadets here is 70 to 30, however, it is on the rise.”

