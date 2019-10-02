Panel of IAS officers to relieve TSRTC employees' tension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member IAS officers’ committee, comprising Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings) Sunil Sarma, has been formed to hold talks with TSRTC employees in the wake of their decision to go on strike from October 5. This was one among several decisions taken at the seven-hour state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The committee will hold talks with the RTC employees on Wednesday and submit a report to the government, which will then take a decision.

“The State government, by all means, will protect the RTC,” the Cabinet resolved. Once the IAS officers’ committee submits its report, the government will take steps to protect the RTC. The Cabinet called upon the RTC employees to call off their strike, as the Corporation is already at a loss. It appealed to them to discuss their demands with the committee of IAS officers and resolve their problems amicably.

“Do not go on strike and destroy the Corporation,” the Cabinet requested the RTC employees. The strike would also cause problems to the public, the Cabinet felt. The Cabinet also decided to bring in two policies — one on procuring agricultural produce and the other on poultry. It cleared a proposal for the constitution of Cabinet sub-committees on a permanent basis for the implementation of schemes of various departments

Collectors’ meet on Oct 10

The State Cabinet decided to hold a collectors’ conference on October 10 to discuss the implementation of the 30-day action plan