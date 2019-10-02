Special court for POCSO cases in Hyderabad to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Special Court exclusively to deal with trial cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would function from HACA Bhavan at Adarsh Nagar, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi from Wednesday.

As per GO 630, the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge was notified to conduct court proceedings, twice a week -- on Wednesday and Thursday. TS has recently notified through a GO that the XIII Additional Chief Judge (FTC) City Civil Court would function to deal POCSO cases.