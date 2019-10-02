Home States Telangana

Tamil Nadu governor during Jayalalithaa's illness Ch Vidyasagar Rao opens up on political turmoil

Later, when Sasikala was found guilty by the Supreme Court, Rao said that he was constitutionally aligned in waiting for the judgement.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recounting his role in the crisis that unfolded in Chennai in 2016 after the death of the then Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was given additional charge of the State during the time, said that the decisions he had taken in the days that ensued were all constitutionally and politically valid.

During the crisis surrounding Jaya’s ill-health and her subsequent death, which spanned over several months, Rao took several important decisions. Amid rumours of Jaya’s demise, Rao had issued a press communique stating her well-being in order to prevent law and order from aggravating.

Further, Rao also had to appoint an acting chief minister, citing the example of a similar action that was undertaken during the time when late Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran was hospitalised.
In the months that followed Jaya’s death, when Sasikala entered the political arena seeking the chief minister’s post, Rao accepted O Panneerselvam’s resignation. “I accepted it, but asked him to continue as the CM until further arrangements were made,” he said.

Later, when Sasikala was found guilty by the Supreme Court, Rao said that he was constitutionally aligned in waiting for the judgement. “After that, there was a rift between another senior AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamiy and OPS regarding who would become the CM. Since EPS had higher numbers, I appointed him as the chief minister. As a last resort, OPS was made the deputy chief minister,” Rao added.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao MG Ramachandran O Panneerselvam Sasikala AIADMK
