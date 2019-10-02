Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to ensure all arrangements for Sammaka-Saralamma Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the devotees participating in Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, which is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8 in Medaram.

During a review meeting with officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday, he said around one crore devotees would be taking part in the Jatara. All the departments should utilise their funds and make arrangements for the devotees, he said.

He also wanted officials to prepare a master plan for the development of the Medaram keeping in view the requirements for the next ten years.

Joshi directed the officials to ensure that usage of plastic was less in the biennial tribal festival and make sure that there would be no damage to the forest. The festival should be conducted in a manner that it should protect the environment, the Chief Secretary said.

He also directed the officials to provide self-employment to those who were given lands for the expansion of the Medaram Jatara site.