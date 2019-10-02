Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses PILs filed against Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

While refusing to intervene in the PIL, the bench said that the film has to be seen for entertainment purpose and people would appreciate if they like it.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

A still from Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to filmmakers of ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ starring actor Chiranjeevi, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL filed against release of the film which was scheduled for release on Oct 2. While refusing to intervene in the PIL, the bench said that the film has to be seen for entertainment purpose and people would appreciate if they like it. The bench was dismissing the PIL at the stage of admission, filed by Tamil Nadu Telugu Yuva Shakthi president K Jagadeshwara Reddy.  The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the filmmakers were misleading the public by saying that it was a biopic initially and later saying it was a historical film. The film unit has suppressed the material facts by changing the characters in the film.  

Not satisfied with the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench dismissed the PIL at the stage of admission. Elsewhere, another petition has come up for hearing before Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, filed by Vadderla ST Sadhana Samithi, represented by its district president T Suresh Babu, alleging that the role of Vadde Obayya, who was right-hand man to freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, was changed in the film. Disputing with the above submission, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for filmmakers, told the court that there was no change in the character of Vadde Obayya. It was not proper for the petitioner to make wild allegations without seeing the movie, he added. After hearing both sides, Justice Rajasheker Reddy directed the senior counsel to file counter affidavit in the case, and posted the matter to Oct 16 for further hearing.

