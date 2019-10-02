Telangana High Court reserves orders on civic polls issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders in the PILs filed separately by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal district and S Malla Reddy from Medchal seeking a stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal elections and to re-conduct the entire pre-poll exercise. The bench made it clear that the State government could complete the required pre-poll process, but should not issue notification until further orders of the court. The bench was dealing with the above two PILs. During the course of hearing, the bench said that no one can challenge even the pre-election process and no interference was warranted and the elections have to go on, if at all anyone was aggrieved, then it can be only through by filing an election petition.

On the earlier occasion, the bench questioned the MPs as to why they have not lodged a police complaint if their signatures were allegedly forged by the municipal authorities concerned. Earlier, state additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao claimed that the objections which were received from the voters regarding wards delimitation, voters list and so on have been resolved as per the Rules. Concluding the arguments, the bench reserved its orders on the issue.