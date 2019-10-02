Home States Telangana

Training for Census 2021 from November in Telangana

The use of mobile app for collection of data will make the digitised data accessible from the field itself which in turn would save considerable time and cost.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Census_Representative

Census

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Census of India 2021 exercise in Telangana will start from November 2019 where extensive training will be provided by the master trainers. The year-long Census 2021 will start from February next year while the practice exercises of conducting the Census will start during November and December itself.

Unlike Census 2011, the proposed Census 2021 will extensively leverage technology for improved quality of data collection and early release of data. For the former, the mix mode approach for data collection will be adopted in Census 2021. The data would be collected either on paper or through the smartphone-based app as per the enumerator’s convenience. This is in line with the Digital India initiative of the Central government.

The use of the mobile app for collection of data will make the digitised data accessible from the field itself which in turn would save considerable time and cost. It will also result in an early release of Census data. The Census 2021 would seek information from households on smartphones, DTH/Cable TV connections, internet access, number of members of households with bank accounts, ownership of house other than the rented accommodation of a household, availability of bottled water, and mobile number as part of the house listing procedure.

The Census 2021 would be conducted in two phases, House Listing and Housing Census will begin from April and go on till September 2020 while the Population Enumeration will go on from February 9 to 28, 2021.

The Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world conducted once every ten years under the legal provisions of Census Act, 1948 and Census Rules, 1990. The next decennial, due in February 2021, will be the 16th Census in the country

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Census 2021 telangana census Census Rules 1990 Census Act 1948
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp