Training for Census 2021 from November in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The Census of India 2021 exercise in Telangana will start from November 2019 where extensive training will be provided by the master trainers. The year-long Census 2021 will start from February next year while the practice exercises of conducting the Census will start during November and December itself.

Unlike Census 2011, the proposed Census 2021 will extensively leverage technology for improved quality of data collection and early release of data. For the former, the mix mode approach for data collection will be adopted in Census 2021. The data would be collected either on paper or through the smartphone-based app as per the enumerator’s convenience. This is in line with the Digital India initiative of the Central government.

The use of the mobile app for collection of data will make the digitised data accessible from the field itself which in turn would save considerable time and cost. It will also result in an early release of Census data. The Census 2021 would seek information from households on smartphones, DTH/Cable TV connections, internet access, number of members of households with bank accounts, ownership of house other than the rented accommodation of a household, availability of bottled water, and mobile number as part of the house listing procedure.

The Census 2021 would be conducted in two phases, House Listing and Housing Census will begin from April and go on till September 2020 while the Population Enumeration will go on from February 9 to 28, 2021.

The Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world conducted once every ten years under the legal provisions of Census Act, 1948 and Census Rules, 1990. The next decennial, due in February 2021, will be the 16th Census in the country