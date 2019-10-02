TRS working president KTR says Congress sinking ship

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Opposition Congress as a “sinking ship,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that people would not support the Congress in the upcoming Huzurnagar bypoll. In a teleconference with the pink party workers from Huzurnagar on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that the voters’ response to the TRS during the campaign was good and “the TRS candidate (S Saidi Reddy) is sure to win with a respectable majority”.

He recalled that the Opposition parties jointly contested in 2018 Assembly elections, but now they were divided and contesting separately. “People will recognise the disunity among the Opposition,” Rama Rao said. Stating that it would not be beneficial for the people of the constituency if the Congress wins the Huzurnagar seat as it is not in power at the Centre or in the State, the TRS working president wondered how Congress leaders, without having power in the State, would develop the segment.

“The voters have already understood this aspect. The Congress will bite the dust in the Huzurnagar poll,” Rama Rao said and added that there would be no support for the BJP and the TDP candidates. “So many Congress leaders in Huzurnagar are joining the TRS. The TRS is all set to win the Huzurnagar seat for the first time after the formation of the segment,” he averred.

KTR to campaign

The TRS working president also refuted the allegations of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy that the Huzurnagar segment was not developed much under the five-year rule of the TRS.

“Like in other segments, the Huzurnagar people too got Aasara pensions, Rythu Bhima, Rythu Bandhu and other schemes. Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha were implemented in Huzurnagar. But Uttam Kumar Reddy is unable to see these welfare and developmental works,” Rama Rao said. The developmental works taken up by the TRS in the last five years would bestow victory upon TRS candidate, he said.

“Even though Huzurnagar was represented by the Opposition party MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy, the TRS government never ignored the segment and treated it on par with other segments in the State,” he said. Rama Rao pointed out that Uttam Kumar Reddy never wrote a single letter to the government for the development of Huzurnagar in the last five years. “This highlights the commitment of Uttam Kumar Reddy towards his segment,” Rama Rao added.

Directing the party leaders and workers to create awareness among the people about the developmental and welfare works taken up by the TRS government in Huzurnagar, he said: “I am sure that people are 100 per cent satisfied with the development and they will support the TRS.”

Meanwhile, the TRS working president said that he would campaign in Huzurnagar on October 4 and also visit the constituency for a day or two after the Dasara festival.