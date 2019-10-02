Home States Telangana

TRS working president KTR says Congress sinking ship

Rama Rao describes Congress as a ‘sinking ship’, says that the TRS candidate will win with a respectable majority

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Opposition Congress as a “sinking ship,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that people would not support the Congress in the upcoming Huzurnagar bypoll. In a teleconference with the pink party workers from Huzurnagar on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that the voters’ response to the TRS during the campaign was good and “the TRS candidate (S Saidi Reddy) is sure to win with a respectable majority”.

He recalled that the Opposition parties jointly contested in 2018 Assembly elections, but now they were divided and contesting separately. “People will recognise the disunity among the Opposition,” Rama Rao said.  Stating that it would not be beneficial for the people of the constituency if the Congress wins the Huzurnagar seat as it is not in power at the Centre or in the State, the TRS working president wondered how Congress leaders, without having power in the State, would develop the segment.

“The voters have already understood this aspect. The Congress will bite the dust in the Huzurnagar poll,” Rama Rao said and added that there would be no support for the BJP and the TDP candidates. “So many Congress leaders in Huzurnagar are joining the TRS. The TRS is all set to win the Huzurnagar seat for the first time after the formation of the segment,” he averred.

KTR to campaign

The TRS working president also refuted the allegations of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy that the Huzurnagar segment was not developed much under the five-year rule of the TRS.
“Like in other segments, the Huzurnagar people too got Aasara pensions, Rythu Bhima, Rythu Bandhu and other schemes. Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha were implemented in Huzurnagar. But Uttam Kumar Reddy is unable to see these welfare and developmental works,” Rama Rao said.  The developmental works taken up by the TRS in the last five years would bestow victory upon TRS candidate, he said.

“Even though Huzurnagar was represented by the Opposition party MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy, the TRS government never ignored the segment and treated it on par with other segments in the State,” he said. Rama Rao pointed out that Uttam Kumar Reddy never wrote a single letter to the government for the development of Huzurnagar in the last five years. “This highlights the commitment of Uttam Kumar Reddy towards his segment,” Rama Rao added.

Directing the party leaders and workers to create awareness among the people about the developmental and welfare works taken up by the TRS government in Huzurnagar, he said: “I am sure that people are 100 per cent satisfied with the development and they will support the TRS.”

Meanwhile, the TRS working president said that he would campaign in Huzurnagar on October 4 and also visit the constituency for a day or two after the Dasara festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress TRS TRS working president KT Rama Rao Huzurnagar bypoll TRS TPCC chief Rythu Bhima BJP TDP candidates
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp