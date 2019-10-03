ACB officials conduct surprise inspections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, investigating the Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) department’s irregularities in purchasing medicine indents illegally, conducted surprise checks at the residences of some accused persons and seized illegal medicine indents worth crores of rupees.

Meanwhile, the ACB officials conducted searches at the residence of Ch Siva Nagaraju, one of the accused persons and a representative of the Omni Medi company, again and found huge quantity of medicine indents that were supplied to IMS illegally.

The officials stated that the seized documents regarding medicine indents was worth crores and that they are yet to investigate on how the accused person obtained such indents and possessed them illegally. Siva Nagaraju was arrested earlier by the ACB officials and is now under judicial custody.

ACB to oppose bail plea

According to information, the ACB officials will oppose the bail plea filed by the accused persons and have already filed a petition seeking custody of the accused officers.

The officials have arrested a total eight, including private persons. They have also registered cases against a total of 24 persons, including IMS senior officials.

ACB officials said that they need to have the accused persons in custody for questioning regarding latest development and about items they seized.