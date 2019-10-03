CBI officials name former SBI staff as partner in accused company

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The former SBI officer who was under suspension, had accepted partnership in a business firm by sanctioning loan of Rs 5 crore by allowing fake property documents as collateral security, found the CBI.

A day after the CBI officials registered cases in connection with a bank fraud, the agency officials have initiated probe by inquiring into the case.

It is learnt that another former SBI officer, Abdul Rawoof, was responsible for the verification of the documents submitted by NAR Traders and Enterprises and other antecedents of the firm and its partners by conducting inspection.

According to information, Abdul Rawoof the former SBI officer, colluded and conspired with T Lakshminarayana, the former SBI officer who has been named accused and also found that he had partnership in the accused firm.

It is learnt that the former intentionally suppressed the personal identity of Lakshminarayana that he was an employee of the bank to avoid obtaining administration clearance from the competent authority to join as a partner of business entity while he was in service.

Lakshminarayana was an officer in SBI of Yellareddyguda branch and he was one of the partners of NAR traders company.

It is further revealed that the NAR Traders and Enterprises submitted a loan proposal for Rs 5.05 crore during 2017 to carry on trading business of agri products and other related lines of business by submitting fabricated title deeds as collateral security to SBI Parishrama Bhavan branch and got loan sanctioned.

Being in-charge for the pre-sanction credit process, Abdul Rawoof inspected the property of Lakshminarayana as a private person and failed to refer the gift deed to the Deputy Manager (law) posted at Secunderabad administration office in addition to title investigation report from panel advocate before sanctioning advance to ensure genuineness of property documents. CBI registered cases on four accused persons on Tuesday.