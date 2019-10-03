‘CPI, CPM indulging in  politics of opportunism’: NVSS Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the CPI and the CPM of indulging in politics of opportunism, BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Wednesday alleged that the State leaders of the Left parties are deviating from the ideology of their respective parties for personal gains and supporting the parties that are working against the people’s interests.

Prabhakar criticised the CPI State leadership for its decision to support the TRS in the Huzurnagar Assembly by-poll.

“KCR had insulted communists several times in the past and even questioned their existence. Now that they offered an MLC seat, you are ready to compromise on your ideology. This is nothing but opportunistic politics,” he said.

“I will write a letter to the general secretaries of both the CPI and the CPM, informing them of how their State leadership is destroying their party for selfish gains,” he added.