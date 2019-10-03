Home States Telangana

Huzurnagar by-poll: Congress, TDP trying to woo CPM

After the CPI decided to sail with the TRS in the upcoming Huzurnagar bypoll scheduled for October 21, a desperate Congress party is now trying to seek the support of the CPM.

Published: 03rd October 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the CPI decided to sail with the TRS in the upcoming Huzurnagar by-poll scheduled for October 21, a desperate Congress party is now trying to seek the support of the CPM.

Senior leaders of the party have already started parleys with the CPM State leadership in an attempt to convince them to support their candidate in the bypoll.

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday contacted CPM State Secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram over the phone and sought his party’s support.

According to Narayana Reddy, the CPM State chief responded positively and said the decision on extending support would be taken by the party’s high command.

“We told them that since their candidate’s nomination has been rejected by the returning officer, it would be appropriate for them to support the Congress candidate as the TRS is a common rival of both the parties,” Reddy stated.

He also said that his party’s central leadership would be contacting CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the TDP has also sought CPM’s support. TDP State chief L Ramana reportedly contacted Thammineni Veerabhadram over phone and sought his party’s support.

Though the CPM State chief has not given any assurances, going by their past relationship, the CPM leadership is more likely to support the yellow party than the Congress, which is struggling to revive itself in the State.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Jana Samithi has announced that it would extend its support to the Congress candidate.

