KCR will lay foundation stone for Nagamadugu project soon: Vemula

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon lay the foundation stone for the Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Jukkal Assembly segment.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy revealed this after a review meeting on the pending and ongoing irrigation projects of the combined Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

The minister said that as the CM would lay the foundation stone for the Nagamadugu project, the officials should finalise the location of check-dam, length of approach canal and pump houses.

He also discussed the proposed lift irrigation schemes to divert the SRSP water to Kantham, Chikli, Maccharla, Balkonda and Fattepur in Armoor Assembly segment.

Reddy asked the officials to take the opinion of the local MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and Hamanth Shinde before finalising the works.

He said that the State government is committed to provide irrigation to one lakh acres in every Assembly segment. Accordingly, the Assembly segments in the combined Nizamabad district too would get one lakh acres of ayacut, he said.

‘Take MLAs opinion’

