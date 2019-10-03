Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao praises Jagruthi for popularising Bathukamma

In a video message, Rama Rao said that the credit goes to Telangana Jagruthi in transforming Bathukamma into a ‘cultural weapon” during the separate Telangana statehood movement.

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Telangana Jagruthi, headed by former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in promoting the Bathukamma festival across the globe.

Telangana women are proudly celebrating Bathukamma today in the separate State only because of the movement spearheaded by K Kavitha for the separate Telangana, Rama Rao said.

“I congratulate all those who have been working in Telangana Jagruthi for over a decade and also my sister Kavitha who is popularising Bathukamma across the globe,” Rama Rao said.

