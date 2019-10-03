Land acquisition for Madharam MSME park to begin soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The acquisition of 300 acres of land in Madharam for the establishment of a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Industrial Park will begin from the second half of October, informed officials.

According to officials, the process has been slow because villagers were demanding higher amount of compensation for their lands. It is important to note that by early 2018, the State government had identified the land for the IT park.

However, the move was soon met by protests by villagers of Madharam and Edulabad.

Officials said that the District Collectorate negotiated with the villagers and have come to an agreement, thus making it possible for the acquisition process to start this month itself.

It is also important to note that this cluster would house MSMEs, many of which, as reported by Express earlier, are operating from private residential spaces.

Because of that, these small factories, which majorly cater to aerospace defence manufacturing plants, do not enjoy subsidies and other sops.

However, it is unlikely that these MSME companies would be able to afford the MSME park in Madharam.

According to officials, the registration fee for a plot of land at the proposed IT park is as high as Rs 30 lakh.

“For the MSMEs, it would be hard to afford this sum. Instead they would opt other IT parks which are cheaper,” an official said. The other IT parks which the official was referring to is the one at Rayalaoraopet of Bibinagar.

Few companies have already established themselves at the 30 acre land, said an official and added that the registration fee for the land here was around `10 lakh.

According to the officials, apart from MSMEs, there has been ‘high demand’ for the plot in Madharam from other industrial players as well. The project is expected to provide direct employment to about 20,000 people and indirect employment to 30,000 people.

