Home States Telangana

Talks fail, TSRTC unions to go ahead with strike

Three-member committee fails to strike a deal with union leaders

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the committee during the meeting held in Hyderabad

Members of the committee during the meeting held in Hyderabad (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member committee appointed by the Telangana government to hold talks with the TSRTC employees, after all nine of their unions decided to go on strike from October 5, failed to strike a deal with the miffed employees in a high-level meeting held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was held between the three-member committee, comprising Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings) Sunil Sarma, and three unions under TSRTC JAC.

However, it was not the TSRTC JAC that gave the strike call, but the TSRTC JAC-1 along with nine unions under it.

The three-member committee was appointed by the State government, after a seven-hour long Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday, to hold talks with the RTC unions and urge them to give the government more time to resolve the issues inside the corporation and also to request the unions not to create inconvenience to the public during the festive season.

The TSRTC JAC-1 with nine unions under them have declared that they would go on an indefinite strike from October 5 in a bid to coerce the authorities for merger of TSRTC with State government.

Even though the committee urged the unions to withdraw the strike, they unanimously decided not to call it off.

“We have demanded the committee to take all decisions by October 5 and that we are not willing to compromise for anything else other than the merger of TSRTC with the State government,” Hanumath Mudiraj, convenor of TSRTC JAC-1 said.

He further added that even if the government strikes a deal with TSRTC JAC, which has just three unions in them, the strike will continue as announced without any disruptions, since the consent of all nine unions is required to make such decisions.

It is learnt that officials concerned stated that they will have to use other plans in case RTC unions don’t withdraw their protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC employees
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp