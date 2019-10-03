Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR to seek central funds from Modi?

Rao’s meeting with Modi will be their first since the former returned to power in Telangana in 2018.

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:37 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, and is likely to seek funds for the project to divert water from the Godavari to Nagarjuna Sagar on the Krishna — a project being taken up jointly by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As the Central government has already proposed to link the Mahanadi (Odisha)-Godavari-Penna-Cauvery basin, Rao may seek the Centre’s help in linking the Godavari and Krishna for the benefit of the Telugu-speaking states. Telangana had already intimated the Centre that the Mahanadi-Cauvery link should be taken up only after Telangana’s water requirements were fully met.

Rao’s meeting with Modi will be their first since the former returned to power in Telangana in 2018. He missed the prime minister’s swearing-in ceremony due to non-availability of flights from Vijawayada, and skipped a recent Niti Aayog meeting as he was preoccupied, a source said.

In his meeting with Modi, Rao is expected to discuss the economic slowdown, non-release of Central grants to the State, and other issues.

Rao will also seek national status for at least one irrigation project. The State has been seeking national project status for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The State also sought maintenance expenses for Mission Bhagiratha from the Centre.

Pending issues like non-release of the backward region grant fund (BRGF), which was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, are likely to figure in the meeting.

The State has to get Rs 450 crore under the BRGF. In the wake of the economic slowdown, the State’s revenues have decreased and the State requires funds from the Central government.

The chief minister will also raise pending issues in the AP Reorganisation Act such as setting up of a steel factory in Bayyaram, starting a railway coach factory in Kazipet, and changes in the zonal system, which require the Centre’s approval. Recently, the state increased the number of districts to 33.

This required changes in the zonal system. Vikarabad district too has been merged with Charminar Zone from Jogulamba Gadwal Zone.

Rs 450 crore due under BRGF

Rao is expected to bring up issues like non-release of the backward region grant fund (BRGF), which was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. TS has to get Rs 450 crore under the BRGF.

TAGS
KCR Telangana
