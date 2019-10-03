Telangana directed to file counter in child welfare panels issue

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State government for filing detailed counter affidavit in the PIL filed for constitution of child welfare committees in all the 23 new districts in the State.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order recently in the PIL filed by Prajwala, a NGO represented by its general secretary Sunitha Krishnan, stating that the child welfare committees exist only in the 10 old districts of the State and there were no such committees in the remaining 23 new districts.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

HC stays single judge’s order in contempt case

In a temporary relief to the District Educational Officers (DEOs) of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts, a division bench of Telangana High Court has recently stayed the order of a single judge who sentenced them to two months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each in a contempt case filed by some aspiring candidates of DSC-1998 examination.While staying the order, the bench gave them four weeks time to implement the order passed by the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) in respect of filling teachers’ posts under the said DSC test. After hearing the appeals, the bench granted the contemnors four weeks time to implement the order of the tribunal.

‘Why merit list of police constables not published?’

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state level police recruitment board and others concerned to file counter affidavit explaining the reasons for not publishing the candidates’ merit list relating to the test conducted for selection to the posts of police constables.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in batch of petitions filed by the aspiring candidates who contended that the action of authorities concerned would give scope for irregularities in police constables recruitment.

The counsels appearing for the petitioners’ told the court that as per the notification issued for the said recruitment, merit list of the candidates who have passed in the competitive examination has to be published. Instead, the authorities concerned have published the list of the selected candidates giving scope for raise of several doubts among the aspiring candidates.

Without showing any reasons, the decision of the board to go ahead with the selection process was in violation of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 21 of the Constitution, they added and urged the court to issue directions to the board to have selections in a transparent manner by publishing the merit list of candidates at district and state levels.

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents. The bench posted the matter to October 15 for further hearing.