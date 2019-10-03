TRS leaders luring voters with cash and liquor, says Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the fear of certain defeat is forcing the TRS to adopt illegal means, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the pink party of distributing cash and liquor among voters of Huzurnagar constituency to get their support in the upcoming bypoll.

Addressing a series of meetings in villages and thandas under the Huzurnagar constituency on Wednesday, Uttam alleged that the TRS leaders are offering cash and liquor to lure the voters.

“TRS has ill-gotten money it accumulated through different projects, which is being distributed among voters. My suggestion to the people is to take whatever is being offered by the TRS, but vote for the Congress candidate,” he said.

Responding to the remarks of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who described the Congress as a ‘sinking ship’, Uttam said, “The Congress is not a ship. Its an ocean and its bottom has a bulk of sunken tiny boats like the TRS. KTR neither understands philosophy nor politics. He cannot influence Huzurnagar voters with hollow words and obsolete slogans.”

Speaking on the same issue, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “KTR, instead of commenting on other parties, should focus on the growing dissents in his party. Already people have started raising their voice. It will not be long before it turns into a revolt.”

He said that the recent comments by Health Minister Etala Rajender and others has shaken the pink party leadership and a “fire-fighting exercise” had began in the party.

“The fight between the pink party owners and tenants has begun. He should decide whether to be with the owner or the tenant.”