Home States Telangana

TRS leaders luring voters with cash and liquor, says Uttam

Addressing a series of meetings in villages and thandas under the Huzurnagar constituency on Wednesday, Uttam alleged that the TRS leaders are offering cash and liquor to lure the voters.

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the fear of certain defeat is forcing the TRS to adopt illegal means, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the pink party of distributing cash and liquor among voters of Huzurnagar constituency to get their support in the upcoming bypoll.

Addressing a series of meetings in villages and thandas under the Huzurnagar constituency on Wednesday, Uttam alleged that the TRS leaders are offering cash and liquor to lure the voters.

“TRS has ill-gotten money it accumulated through different projects, which is being distributed among voters. My suggestion to the people is to take whatever is being offered by the TRS, but vote for the Congress candidate,” he said.

Responding to the remarks of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who described the Congress as a ‘sinking ship’, Uttam said, “The Congress is not a ship. Its an ocean and its bottom has a bulk of sunken tiny boats like the TRS. KTR neither understands philosophy nor politics. He cannot influence Huzurnagar voters with hollow words and obsolete slogans.”

Speaking on the same issue, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “KTR, instead of commenting on other parties, should focus on the growing dissents in his party. Already people have started raising their voice. It will not be long before it turns into a revolt.”

He said that the recent comments by Health Minister Etala Rajender and others has shaken the pink party leadership and a “fire-fighting exercise” had began in the party.

“The fight between the pink party owners and tenants has begun. He should decide whether to be with the owner or the tenant.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS N Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp