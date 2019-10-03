Home States Telangana

Venkaiah Naidu releases english translation of ‘ Veyi padagalu’

Naidu stressed on the need to digitize and preserve literary works from different Indian languages and promote their translations.

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu releases English translation of epic Telugu novel Veyi Padagalu in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu releases English translation of epic Telugu novel Veyi Padagalu in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that great literary works from different languages should be translated into as many languages as possible, which will help in promoting national integration.

Naidu was addressing a gathering after releasing the English translation of epic Telugu novel.

‘Veyipadagalu’ written by ‘Kavi Saamraat’ Viswanadha Satyanarayana, here on Wednesday. The critically acclaimed novel was earlier translated into Hindi by former Prime Minister, PV Narsaimha Rao, with the title ‘Sahasra Phan’. 

Venkaiah Naidu said that such steps would enable the readers across the globe to not only enjoy good literature but also expose them to different cultures and ways of life.

Naidu stressed on the need to digitize and preserve literary works from different Indian languages and promote their translations.

He also said that universities and colleges should set up separate departments to promote translations and that all states should make mother tongue mandatory up to primary education.

Talking about Viswanadha Satyanarayana, he remarked that the legendary writer had articulated a wide range of issues such as education, family, society, economy and politics in his writings with remarkable foresight.

He said that the writer saw a crucial difference between just reading and education. Naidu also presented Viswanadha Sahitya Award to Dr C. Mrunalini for Literary Criticism and Velchala Keshava Rao Award to Dr Vaidehi Sashidhar for bilingual poetry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Veyi padagalu
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp