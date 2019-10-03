Venkaiah Naidu releases english translation of ‘ Veyi padagalu’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that great literary works from different languages should be translated into as many languages as possible, which will help in promoting national integration.

Naidu was addressing a gathering after releasing the English translation of epic Telugu novel.

‘Veyipadagalu’ written by ‘Kavi Saamraat’ Viswanadha Satyanarayana, here on Wednesday. The critically acclaimed novel was earlier translated into Hindi by former Prime Minister, PV Narsaimha Rao, with the title ‘Sahasra Phan’.

Venkaiah Naidu said that such steps would enable the readers across the globe to not only enjoy good literature but also expose them to different cultures and ways of life.

Naidu stressed on the need to digitize and preserve literary works from different Indian languages and promote their translations.

He also said that universities and colleges should set up separate departments to promote translations and that all states should make mother tongue mandatory up to primary education.

Talking about Viswanadha Satyanarayana, he remarked that the legendary writer had articulated a wide range of issues such as education, family, society, economy and politics in his writings with remarkable foresight.

He said that the writer saw a crucial difference between just reading and education. Naidu also presented Viswanadha Sahitya Award to Dr C. Mrunalini for Literary Criticism and Velchala Keshava Rao Award to Dr Vaidehi Sashidhar for bilingual poetry.