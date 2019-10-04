‘Changes in allocation will lead to unrest’ warns Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) meeting on Thursday unanimously resolved to request the authorities of the power utility to not deviate from the allocation of power employees to AP and TS made by sub-committee in the past. “Any deviation to the allocations already made by sub-committee of TS Power Utilities is not acceptable as it will lead to unrest among the employees,” it said.

“The JAC has no other option but to go on direct action without prior information in case of any deviation to the allocation of employees made by the sub-committee,” it said.

The TEEJAC submitted a memorandum to the TS power utilities to this effect. Speaking to Express, TEEJAC convenor N Shivaji said: “If there is no coordination between AP origin employees with TS employees in future, it will lead to serious problems in power supply position.”