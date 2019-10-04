Home States Telangana

Harvard University to study Telangana welfare school model

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar for their support to residential education under the KG-PG Mission in Telangana.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana welfare school (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first of sorts, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has become a case study at Harvard University, the prestigious Ivy League research varsity. The students and faculty of the International Educational Policy Course, run by Prof Fernando Reimers of Harvard Graduate School of Education in the USA, chose TSWREIS as a case study to critically analyse the efforts and policies of the Telangana government in providing quality and equitable education to the marginalised students in the State.

“The case study on ‘How Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools are Disrupting the Status quo in Education Sector in India’ is perhaps the first time that any such intervention in education for the marginalised is being noticed by the world,” said RS Praveen Kumar, TSWREIS secretary. “The study will analyse the challenges in the professional development of teachers and school leaders, against the background of the acquisition of 21st-century skills by our students,” said the secretary.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar for their support to residential education under the KG-PG Mission in Telangana. “The teachers and students of social welfare residential institutions worked day and night with the utmost dedication to catapult the TSWREI Society to the global map within a span of six years,” the IPS officer said. He added and that the Society carved a niche for itself by its seamless experimentation, syncing with the emerging trends in the global education space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society TSWREIS Harvard University Ivy League research varsity International Educational Policy Course
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp