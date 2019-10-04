Harvard University to study Telangana welfare school model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first of sorts, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has become a case study at Harvard University, the prestigious Ivy League research varsity. The students and faculty of the International Educational Policy Course, run by Prof Fernando Reimers of Harvard Graduate School of Education in the USA, chose TSWREIS as a case study to critically analyse the efforts and policies of the Telangana government in providing quality and equitable education to the marginalised students in the State.

“The case study on ‘How Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools are Disrupting the Status quo in Education Sector in India’ is perhaps the first time that any such intervention in education for the marginalised is being noticed by the world,” said RS Praveen Kumar, TSWREIS secretary. “The study will analyse the challenges in the professional development of teachers and school leaders, against the background of the acquisition of 21st-century skills by our students,” said the secretary.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar for their support to residential education under the KG-PG Mission in Telangana. “The teachers and students of social welfare residential institutions worked day and night with the utmost dedication to catapult the TSWREI Society to the global map within a span of six years,” the IPS officer said. He added and that the Society carved a niche for itself by its seamless experimentation, syncing with the emerging trends in the global education space.