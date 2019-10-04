KCR arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

Home States Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accompanied by TRS MPs, arrived in Delhi on Thursday.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accompanied by TRS MPs, arrived in Delhi on Thursday. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on Friday.

Chandrasekhar Rao, who left for Delhi on a special flight from Begumpet airport here, was accompanied by TRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and J Santosh Kumar, as well as State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Rao is likely to bring up several issues, including irrigation and finance. He will also seek additional Navodaya schools for new districts of the State, an extension of Girijan Poshan Abhiyan to all agency areas in the State, the release of Backward Region Grant Fund for backward districts, and follow up on the Assembly resolutions sent to the Centre seeking additional reservation quota for SCs, STs and BCs.

According to sources, the chief minister is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rao may also take up the Defence lands issues with the Prime Minister and the defence minister. The State government needs Defence lands for various developmental works, sources said.

The chief minister may also ask the Union finance minister to waive Goods and Services Tax on beedis. The present burden on the beedi industry is a whopping 28 per cent and 18 per cent on beedi leaves.

